CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The West Virginia man accused of killing a Poland, Maine, driver along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the jury deliberated for about an hour before it handed down John Strawser Jr.'s murder conviction, his second.

Strawser, 42, of Terra Alta, was first sentenced to life in prison in October 2016 in connection to the 2015 death of a girlfriend, Amy Lou Buckingham.

Timothy "Asti" Davison, 28 years old at the time in January 2014, was headed back to Maine after visiting family in Florida when a pickup truck driver started firing at him and rammed his SUV onto the snow-covered median.

According to police, Davison was talking on the phone to a dispatcher when the other driver circled around and shot Davison several times.

John Strawser Jr., 42, of Terra Alta

Penn. Police

The Associated Press reports that two ex-friends said Strawser had threatened them and they were driving in a similar vehicle on I-81.

Police believe Strawser was looking for the couple and mistook Davison’s vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi Montero, for the couple’s, a silver Honda Pilot, the Press Herald reports. Strawser was charged with first-degree murder.

PennLive.com reports that defense attorneys for Strawser presented no evidence after prosecutors rested their case.

The judge on Tuesday called Strawser an "evil man" when she sentenced him to his second life term in prison, the Press Herald reports.