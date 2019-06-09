PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth crashed into another car early Friday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say Christopher Rockwell, 35, of Hampton was driving drunk against traffic in the northbound lanes when his Jeep collided with another Jeep driven by Calen Williams of Kennebunkport. Both men were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Rockwell was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Rockingham Superior Court on September 20, for arraignment.

Anyone who may have information or saw the crash is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police, Troop-A Barracks at (603)679-3333 or Christopher.Houston@dos.nh.gov.