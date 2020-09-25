Wooded area on fire in South Portland

An investigation is underway for 'suspicious' fires alongside I-295, South Portland Fire Captain Robb Couture said Thursday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Fire crews were called to the wooded area off the shoulder of I-295 Thursday night for the report multiple fires.

This happened before 9:00 p.m. in the southbound direction.

According to officials, the fires happened within a four-acre area and there were multiple ignition sites leading investigators to believe the fires were suspicious.

Portland Fire is handling the investigation Thursday night until the Maine Forestry Service arrives on scene Friday morning.

Firefighters said with the dry conditions and a lack of nearby water sources it made fighting the blaze more difficult because water needed to be brought in.