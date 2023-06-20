Woodland homeowner discovers homemade explosive device in driveway

No injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public at this time, officials said.

WOODLAND, Maine — Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aroostook County sheriff's deputies responded to a Tabor Road home after a homeowner reportedly discovered a homemade explosive device in his driveway, a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

"The Maine State Police Bomb Unit responded and rendered the device safe," the release said.

Investigators with the state fire marshal's office also responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no danger to the public, the release stated.

Officials ask anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Houlton Barracks at 207-532-5400 and ask for Fire Marshal Investigator Brady Smith.

"There are no pictures available at this point in the investigation," the release said.