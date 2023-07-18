Portland police investigate allegations from two women who claim they were drugged

The women reported suddenly feeling "extremely impaired" in a way that was not consistent with the volume of alcohol they consumed, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two women allege they have been drugged while at the same establishment in Old Port, prompting a police investigation.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, July 13.

The women both reported suddenly feeling "extremely impaired" in a way that was not consistent with the volume of alcohol they consumed, Portland police spokesperson Brad Nadeau said in a news release.

"They become disoriented, feel nauseous, and suffer a loss of memory for a significant period of time," the release stated.

Police are conducting an investigation to review video footage from both incidents.

Police urge the public to keep the following tips in mind:

Never leave your drink unattended or share with another person, especially if you do not know them

Don't accept drinks from people you do not know

Watch the bartender make the drink and have them hand it to you

Go out with friends and stick together

Finally, if you believe you have experienced being drugged, police urge you to seek medical treatment and let them know you believe you have been drugged and request testing.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at 207-874-8575, leave an anonymous tip by calling 207-874-8584, or text keyword "PPDME" plus the message to 847411.

