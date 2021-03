Katrina Preble allegedly left voicemails in which she said she would kill Collins by shooting or beheading her.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor woman who police say left threatening voice mails at Senator Susan Collins' offices is due to appear in court on Monday, March 29, 20221.

In those messages, Katrina Preble allegedly said she would kill the Maine senator by shooting or beheading her.

Preble told police Collins had threatened her life and that she had a right to protect herself.

Preble is expected to make her first court appearance remotely this afternoon.