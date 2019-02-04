ALFRED, Maine — The woman accused of driving onto a Sanford baseball field in June 2018 and fatally striking a man with her car has been ordered by a judge into treatment at a psychiatric facility.

Carol Sharrow, 52, appeared in York County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon after previously pleading not guilty to multiple charges.

After testimonies from two psychologists, the judge on Tuesday deemed her "psychiatrically ill" at the time of the incident at Goodall Park.

Sharrow was committed indefinitely to an "appropriate" psychiatric facility.

One of the psychologists testified that Sharrow had an extensive documented history of bipolar disorder dating back to 1987, and that she was "acutely psychiatrically ill" on June 1, 2018. The other had evaluated Sharrow.

Prior to the judge's order, Sharrow waived her right to trial on the charges, which include manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Police and witnesses of the incident said Sharrow's car entered the field through the gates and drove around the bases. The car exited the park near the bullpen, tried to reenter at another gate and then went back toward the concessions stand where Douglas Parkhurst, 68, of West Newfield was struck.

Witnesses said Parkhurst pushed kids out of the way before he was hit.

He died en route to a hospital.

