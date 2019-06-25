WISCASSET, Maine — The woman accused of beating Kendall Chick, 4, to death in Wiscasset in December 2017 was sentenced to life in prison for murder on Tuesday.

A judged found Shawna Gatto was guilty of the beating death in April.

Judge William Stokes called Gatto's actions 'repulsive.’

"Kendall's head was literally smashed into the wall of her bedroom with such force the drywall was broken," Stokes said. "Such conduct can only be described as torture."

Chick was in the care of her grandfather and his fiancée, Gatto, in their Wiscasset home when she was beaten to death in 2017. She had been placed there by the state.

Just months after Chick’s death, Marissa Kennedy, 10, was allegedly beaten to death by her mother and step-father in Stockton Springs.

Tuesday’s sentencing is expected to open the door to information from the Dept. of Health and Human Services on the case that had previously been sealed.

A spokesperson for DHHS told NEWS CENTER Maine the information will be shared ‘promptly’ following Tuesday’s proceedings.

This comes after months of controversy around what DHHS failed to do to protect Chick and Kennedy whose deaths many advocates say could have been prevented.

Marissa Kennedy Marissa Kennedy died in February after months of abuse by her mother and stepfather, according to police. Marissa was only 10-years-old when she died. Julio and Sharon Carrillo are charge with murder in the death of their daughter, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, whose badly bruised body was found by police at their home in Stockton Springs on Feb. 25, 2018 Picture of Sharon Carrillo holding a young Marissa Kennedy. (Ctsy of Sharon Carrillo's attorney Chris McLean) Pregnant Sharon Carrillo enters court to face a charge of murder in the death of her daughter. Sharon has two other children. Marissa Kennedy pictured with Santa Claus Members of the community where Marissa lived held a vigil in her honor. NEWS CENTER Maine is suing DHHS for the information regarding Marissa Kennedy's case. Sharon Carrillo

NEWS CENTER Maine filed a lawsuit against DHHS demanding access to case files on the children in March 2018. Our requests were denied.

The deaths also sparked reforms to Maine's child welfare system by increasing funding and limiting case loads.

An investigation into the department is still ongoing.

“I firmly believe if they would have visited one more time, just one more time they would have removed that child,” Sen. Bill Diamond said in April after Gatto was found guilty. “If DHHS could have gone just one more time I think that girl would be alive today.”

