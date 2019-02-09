PORTLAND, Maine — A lunchtime scuffle near a soup kitchen in Portland led to a woman being stabbed.

The scene unfolded outside the Preble Street Resource Center Soup Kitchen at 252 Oxford Street around 12:25 p.m. on Monday, September 2.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said the woman who was stabbed had been caught up in a rowdy crowd. Though the attack drew blood, Martin said the injury did not appear to be life threatening.

Police had a person in custody within minutes of the stabbing. They say there is no threat to the public.