LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman has been convicted of murdering a Gaston woman in October of 2017.

Chesnee Labri Mattress, 25, was convicted Thursday by a Lexington County, after approximately three hours of deliberations, for the murder of 44-year-old Annette Riley following a four day trial.

Officials say Annette Riley was shot and killed in her front yard on October 11, 2017 in the Gaston area of Lexington County. According to trial testimony, Mattress, who was a friend of Riley’s daughter, argued with one of Riley's family members while at the home that day. Following the argument, Mattress reportedly fired multiple shots into a crowd of people, eventually striking Riley.

During the course of the investigation, investigators interviewed Mattress who reportedly admitted to the shooting and acknowledged that the 40 caliber pistol at her residence was the weapon she used.

Family members say Riley was a loving mother of three children and a proud grandmother of one grandchild.

“This killing was senseless and it has left a family without a loving mother," said Senior Assistant Solicitor Rhonda Patterson. "The family is grateful for justice and closure.”