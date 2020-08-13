Woman robbed in Milford on Thursday

MILFORD, Maine — Police responded to a woman that reported she had been robbed on Water Street in Milford Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Penobscot County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Water Street and when they arrived, they learned that two other people had fled the scene.

Maine State Police, Old Town Police, Maine Warden Service, Forestry Service, and Maine Marine Patrol assisted.



Police say all parties involved have been located and there is no threat to the public. Penobscot County Detectives are currently investigating this incident. At this time, police say no other information is available.