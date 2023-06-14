Woman reportedly assaults deputy while crews work to put out Orrington fire

Erlene Morgan, 62, reportedly stuck and bit a deputy while being brought away from crews on scene, deputies said.

ORRINGTON, Maine — An Orrington resident has been arrested on assault charges after they allegedly struck and bit an officer while crews were putting out a fire at the person's home on Tuesday.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a structure fire located on Dow Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. to assist the Orrington Fire Department, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the homeowner, 62-year-old Erlene Morgan, was agitated and confrontational toward firefighters attempting to put out the flames inside the residence. Morgan reportedly pushed a firefighter out of the way when he was trying to enter the rear of the home.

A deputy "made extensive efforts to de-escalate Morgan," but it was unsuccessful, according to the release.

When the deputy tried to take Morgan away from crews on scene, Morgan reportedly punched them in the face and bit them on the forearm, deputies said.

Morgan was arrested and brought to the Penobscot County Jail on charges of assault on an officer, felony Class C, refusing to submit to arrest/detention, misdemeanor Class D, assault, misdemeanor Class D, and obstructing government administration, misdemeanor Class D.

The deputy was treated at an area hospital.