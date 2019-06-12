WESTBROOK, Maine — A woman is behind bars Friday morning, accused of going on a spree of car burglaries in Westbrook.

The Westbrook Police Dept. posted to its Facebook page that they arrested Dorothy Fickett, 42, whom they describe as a transient and convicted felon, for breaking into cars and stealing items including a firearm.

Fickett was caught around 2:30 a.m. when police say a resident on Rochester Street called them to report a person trying to break into a car, but offender got away before they arrived.

Officers started searching the area and caught up with Fickett a short time later. “Our officers are pretty good at hide and seek, and they found the suspect on State Street,” police said.

Officials say all evidence confirms Fickett is the person responsible for the car burglaries they have been investigating since earlier in the week. They also found the stolen handgun.

Fickett is at the Cumberland County Jail and faces multiple charges.

Police in Westbrook want to thank the public for their help in keeping the community safe.