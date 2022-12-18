Woman, man face charges following alleged mail theft incident in Casco

Heather Smith, 38, faces theft charges and other traffic offenses. Her passenger, Christopher Willey, 37, was charged with possession of drugs.

CASCO, Maine — A man from South Paris and a woman from Gray are facing charges after police said they received a tip from a witness about a ‘suspicious’ car near the postal service mailboxes in Casco Saturday afternoon.

Police said witness called dispatch around 1:00 p.m. to tell them that a car was trying to get into the mailboxes on Tenney Hill Road in Casco and gave dispatch enough information that police were able to find the owner and found out that the car was stolen from a seasonal home in Bridgton a few weeks back, according to an email by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Patrol Captain Kerry Joyce.

Joyce said they notified all police stations about the stolen car.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., a deputy patrolling the Gray area noticed the car from the alert and stopped the driver. Inside he could see items related to mail theft, Joyce added.

Heather Smith, 38, was arrested and faces theft charges and other various traffic offenses because police said she does not have an active driver’s license.

Her passenger, Christopher Willey, 37, was charged with possession of drugs.