Woman lured to Sawyer Park in Brunswick, robbed and assaulted

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of a woman that occurred in Sawyer Park.

According to police, on Thursday, September 2, they responded to a complaint of a possible assault and robbery.

Officers investigated the incident and discovered a female victim had been lured to Sawyer Park where she was brutally assaulted and robbed. She was hospitalized at Mid Coast Hospital.

Police say the victim and suspects knew each other.

Further investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Helena Hutchins, 39, of Brunswick, and Robert McKenney, 49, listed as a transient.

Hutchins was charged with robbery, assault, theft by unauthorized taking, stealing drugs, and violations of conditions of release.

McKenney was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, theft by unauthorized taking, stealing drugs, and violation of conditions of release.

Both Hutchins and McKenney were taken to the Cumberland County Jail and are being held on no bond.