Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect

BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said.

Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.

Cormier said their initial investigation reveals the victim was riding her bicycle west on Belmont Avenue (Rt.3) on the eastbound shoulder when she was hit by a truck driving eastbound. The driver took off and left the victim injured in a ditch, added Cormier.

Police are searching for the suspect they said they believe the person who hit Fontenelle was possibly driving a 2024 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck. The truck will have a missing passenger-side mirror and passenger-side front window, police said.

Fontenelle was taken to Waldo General Hospital and treated for her injuries.