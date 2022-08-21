x
Woman killed in head-on crash in Sanford

Ann Sinclair, 32, of Wells, died as a result of her injuries, according to the Sanford Police Department.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

SANFORD, Maine — An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning. 

Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford, was driving his Jeep Wrangler East on Country Club Road near the intersection of Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. when he allegedly crashed head-on into a car driven by Ann Sinclair, of Wells, Sanford Police Department Lieutenant Matthew Gagne said in an email.

Emergency personnel tried to save Sinclair, but she died due to her injuries, Gagne added. 

Michaud sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.

Gagne said police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but they believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

 

