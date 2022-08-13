Cyclist found injured in ditch following alleged hit-and-run in Belfast

Police believe the person who hit the cyclist may have been driving a 2014 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck with a missing or damaged passenger-side mirror.

BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast on Friday, police said.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene after a person who lived on Belmont Avenue reportedly heard the crash at about 8:50 p.m. and went to see what happened. The person then found 30-year-old Tristen Fontenelle of Searsport with a visible head injury in the ditch and called for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.

Cormier said their initial investigation suggested that Fontenelle was riding her bicycle west on Belmont Avenue, or Route 3, on the eastbound shoulder when she was hit by a truck driving eastbound. The driver reportedly left the scene, with Fontanelle in a ditch, Cormier added.

Police are searching for the suspect. In an updated email Sunday morning, Cormier said they believe the person who hit Fontenelle may have been driving a 2014 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck with a missing or damaged passenger-side mirror.

Fontenelle was taken to Waldo General Hospital and treated for her injuries. On Sunday morning, Cormier said Fontenelle is home and recovering from her injures.

Police ask that anyone who may have been in the area or anyone with information to call the police at 207-338-2040.