Woman in Portland reports suspicious activity similar to October incidents

Portland police have received three complaints from women about a man driving a Toyota and starting uncomfortable conversation and/or getting aggressive.

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman in Portland reported a suspicious man to police on Monday around 7:00 a.m., and police have connected this incident to two others earlier this year.

The woman reported that a man driving a car approached her and tried to strike up a conversation. The woman was walking her dog in the area of 722 Congress Street when the man pulled to the side of the road and started talking to her. The woman walked away from him when the topic of the conversation began to concern her. A short time later, she saw his car again in the area of Pine Street at Brackett Street.

The man is described as being black with close-cropped hair or possibly bald and has an accent. He was driving a dark-colored Toyota sedan with tinted windows with a Texas registration plate.

Portland Police believe this subject and car were involved in two similar incidents back on October 25. In the first incident, the man approached a woman near 32 Thomas Street and assaulted her after she refused his offer of a ride. Witnesses described the suspect as trying to pull the woman into his car around 7 p.m.

Later that same night, a second incident occurred where a similarly described man and car approached another woman walking on Brackett Street and tried to engage her in conversation. In that case, the woman was able to walk away safely.