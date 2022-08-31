Woman found dead in Lovell was a homicide, police say

Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts was found dead on Feb. 24 around 1:30 a.m., authorities say.

MAINE, USA — The death of a Massachusetts woman found in Lovell was ruled a homicide, police say.

A Wednesday news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts, was found dead in Lovell on Feb. 24 around 1:30 a.m. Toxicology results recently came in, and police ruled her death a homicide.

Lingard was found at a home at 82 Pleasant Point Rd. after police were called there for a welfare check, the release stated. Authorities found Lingard with her two children, who were unharmed.

Authorities said Lingard was vacationing in Lovell at her family's home when the homicide took place.

The release stated Sami Daou, 33, of Newport, Rhode Island, was in a relationship with Lingard at the time and vacationing with her and the children in Maine. He was found dead on Feb. 26 in his Rhode Island home, according to authorities. A medical examiner in Rhode Island determined he died as a result of a drug overdose.

Maine State Police are continuing to investigate Lingards' death.