PORTLAND, Maine — A 32-year-old Portland woman was assaulted after being followed through the Old Port on Monday, January 13.

According to Portland Police, the woman was walking on Fore Street around 12:30 a.m. when she sensed a person was following her as she walked past Silver Street.

Sensing his presence, she became uneasy and started walking faster. The subject also began walking faster and getting closer to her.

In the area of Fore Street and Center Street, he ran up to her, struck her with a closed fist knocking her to the ground, and then fled on foot back toward Union Street. There is no known motive for this assault.

The male was described as 5’7” and wearing a backpack.

The victim had facial injuries that were treated by paramedics.

Police want to remind people to always be aware of your surroundings, stay in well lit areas, and try to walk in groups when possible.

The Portland Police Department regularly offers self-defense training for women, Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.). R.A.D. training is a self-defense program geared toward realistic options for women in these types of attacks.

For more information on this program, can call (207) 874-8643 or email ppdrad@PortlandMaine.gov.

RELATED: Three people arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting incident

RELATED: Police expect more arrests, charges in Lewiston shooting