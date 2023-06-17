Woman faces charges, confesses to hit-and-run accident in Lewiston

Police said the victim, Bruce Martin, 35, of Lewiston, is receiving treatment at Maine Medical Center.

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman faces charges following an alleged hit-and-run accident that injured a man in Lewiston Friday night.

Police arrived at the area of 855 Lisbon St. around 9:00 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was injured after getting hit by a car, Lewiston Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said in a news release.

Police found Bruce Martin, 35, of Lewiston, injured from an alleged hit-and-run.

According to St. Laurent, witnesses said the driver who hit Martin took off after the accident.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., Jeena Garant, the driver accused in the hit-and-run accident, walked into the Lewiston Police Departmental and confessed to hitting the victim with her car and leaving the scene, according to the news release.

Garant faces two charges stemming from the accident, including leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

Martin is receiving treatment for ‘serious’ injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Related Articles A rainy June weekend precedes summer weather