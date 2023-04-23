Woman driving wrong-way on NH highway arrested after police deflate tires

The driver is accused of driving while intoxicated and faces multiple charges.

CONCORD, N.H. — A woman driving in the wrong direction on I-93 in New Hampshire was arrested after police deflated her car's tires on Sunday.

Police received multiple reports about a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes from I-93 Hooksett into Bow, State of New Hampshire Department of Public Safety Information Officer Amber Lagace said in an email.

Lagace said police caught up with the wrong-way driver and deflated the driver's tires, but she kept driving.

The driver, identified by police as Kayiba Christelle, 22, of Manchester, was eventually stopped by police with the Concord Police Department at mile marker 36.2.

Christelle is accused of driving while intoxicated. She also faces multiple charges and will appear in court on May 18.

