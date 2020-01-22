On Monday, January 20, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office released information on a suspected suicide inside the jail.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office identified Klarissa Nye, 33, of Bangor as the deceased woman.

Nye had been brought to the jail on January 17th by Bangor Police for three failure to appear warrants. She was scheduled to appear before a judge at the Penobscot County Judicial Center on January 21st, Birch said.

The investigation is still ongoing with Bangor Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Since this is an active investigation, authorities are unable to release any more information at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.