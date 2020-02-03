ARUNDEL, Maine — The York County Sheriffs Office says a woman has been charged with operating under the influence after she crashed into a telephone pole in Arundel.

Just past 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st, deputies were called to the crash on Hill Road in Arundel near the intersection of Alfred Road.

Deputies found a white 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a telephone pole there and the pole had landed on top of the car. With live wires around the car, the driver was trapped inside.

Central Maine Power was called to the scene to make the wires safe for emergency personnel.

Eventually, driver Lynn Pomerleau, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was able to be pulled from the car.

As a result of the investigation, Deputy Woodcock of the York County Sheriffs Office arrested Pomerleau on the charge of OUI.

Pomerleau was traveling north on Hill Road at the time of the crash. Arundel Highway Department assisted with the crash as the road was shut down for several hours.

