HALLOWELL, Maine — A woman was charged with robbery after she robbed a store on Water Street in Hallowell on Friday, November 29.

According to a release on the Hallowell Police Department's Facebook page, Heather Short, 35, of Hallowell, robbed Boynton's Market located at 153 Water Street.

Short went into the store, sprayed the clerk in the eyes with an unknown chemical, then took off with two packets of tobacco.

The clerk did not sustain injuries from the incident.

Short was located on Wednesday, December 4 by Sgt. Jordan Gaudet and Officer Ronald Grotton and was charged with robbery and assault.

According to the release, Short is being held at the Kennebec County Jail and is being held on $20,000 bail.

RELATED: UPDATED PHOTO: Man still on the loose after robbing Augusta CVS

RELATED: 2 men arrested on drug charges in Washington County

RELATED: State police searching for two suspects in Eagle Lake marijuana facility burglary