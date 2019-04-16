BANGOR, Maine — The woman charged with mailing a threatening communication to Sen. Susan Collins' Bangor home appeared in court Tuesday.

Suzanne Muscara, 37 of Burlington, Maine was charged earlier this month in connection to a threatening letter addressed to the home in October 2018.

In court Tuesday, Muscara waived her right to a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.

There is no future court date set. Muscara will be held without bail unless a motion is filed for the court to revisit the detention hearing.