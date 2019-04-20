YORK, Maine — A woman from York has been charged with arson after a cordwood pile was found on fire in the Cain Crest Trailer Park.

The homeowner had discovered the fire at 2:12 a.m. on Saturday and was able to extinguish the fire before fire crews arrived on the scene.

A report from the homeowner told York Communications that the surveillance footage around the home showed a person lighting multiple fires in the pile.

After an investigation by York police, Sheri Fitser, 53, of York was charged with arson.

Fitser is currently at the York County Jail pending arraignment.