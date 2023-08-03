Woman charged with animal cruelty after several animals seized from East Millinocket residence

"The dogs were living in extremely poor conditions and some were malnourished," police said.

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — An East Millinocket woman has been charged with animal cruelty after several animals were seized from a local residence this week.

East Millinocket police responded Wednesday to a Main Street residence where people were involved in trying to stop multiple dogs from attacking other dogs in a small, fenced-in area on the property, according to a news release from the East Millinocket Police Department.

Police said one dog was killed as a result of the fight. The owners reportedly turned over six dogs to police that were then brought to an area shelter.

"The dogs were living in extremely poor conditions and some were malnourished," police said.

A search warrant was reportedly served Thursday to retrieve additional animals from the property. In total, 21 dogs, one cat, and 1 pig were seized and brought to area shelters, police said.

Megan Mathis, 34, of East Millinocket has been charged with animal cruelty as a result of the investigation. Police said more charges are likely.

The investigation is ongoing.