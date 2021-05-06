Woman attacked in Portland’s West End, police searching for suspect

In light of the attack, Portland PD are warning people who may be walking alone to stay alert and stay in well-lit areas

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an attack in the West End that occurred Wednesday night. According to police, a woman reported being punched “several times in the face and head” while she was walking on Gray Street around 9:40 p.m.

The woman told police she was walking and talking on the phone when she felt someone tap her on the shoulder. When she turned around, the man reportedly punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. According to police, the suspect continued punching the woman before fleeing the scene.

Police said the woman described her alleged attacker as a white man with a slim build, who is between 5’5” and 6’ tall and was wearing dark clothes and possibly a ski mask and hood.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime is asked to call the Portland Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be left at 207-874-8584.