PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A woman was physically assaulted and cut with a knife by her estranged husband in Phippsburg on Tuesday, according to police.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says the woman escaped to a neighbor's house, which is where the 911 call to police was made.

Officials also say a 4-year-old child witnessed the incident, but was safely brought to family members.

The woman was treated at the scene and was later taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police arrested Corey H. Ater, 31, of Phippsburg. He was charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and violation of conditional release.

After an evaluation at Mid Coast Hospital, Ater was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Ater is being held without bail, pending an arraignment.