Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence.

Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

After the fire was put out, police reportedly discovered accelerants had been poured onto the porch but hadn't been ignited.

Kris Burgess, 32, of Florida/Maine was arrested and charged with Class A arson after police determined a suspicious woman had been walking in the area of the home, the release stated.

The woman reportedly had no connection to the Lewiston residence.

No one was injured, police said.