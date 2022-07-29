Woman arrested after 1-year-old dies in Easton, police say

Mariah Dobbins, 28, was indicted by an Aroostook County Grand Jury on July 14, authorities say.

EASTON, Maine — An Easton woman was arrested earlier this month and charged with manslaughter after a 1-year-old was found unresponsive in March, police say.

A news release issued Friday by the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Mariah Dobbins, 28, was indicted by an Aroostook County Grand Jury on July 14. She was arrested on July 16 at her home and booked into the Aroostook County Jail.

The toddler was found on March 19 after medical workers and Maine State Police were called to 311 Center Road in Easton for the unresponsive 1-year-old.

Authorities said the toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results ruled the child's death as a homicide, according to the release.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety. Police said an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.

The cause of death is not being released at this time.