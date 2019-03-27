LEBANON, Maine — Police are searching for two more suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred at a home in Lebanon earlier this month.

A woman was arrested in connection with the March 13 robbery.

The woman was identified as Isabella Lupis, 21, of Salem, Massachusetts. The two other suspects were identified as Gabriel Calderon, 29, of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Paul Voltano, 35, of Lynn, Massachusetts.

Taken from the home were six guns, knives, jewelry, electronics and other items during the robbery.

According to Massachusetts State Police, one of the guns was recovered from a car stopped in Revere, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Special Tactical Operations Team recovered two more guns in homes in the greater Boston area.

Arrest warrants were issued for Lupis, Calderon and Votano.

Lupis was charged as a fugitive from justice and will be extradited back to Maine soon.

Massachusetts State Police are still searching for Calderon and Votano.

Additional people may be charged in connection to the robbery.