WISCASSET, Maine — 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: Destiny Jones, 15, has been found.

The Wiscasset Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Destiny Jones.

According to a Facebook post, Jones was last seen leaving her home in Wiscasset on Wednesday, February 5. Her family has not heard from her since and is concerned for her safety. Jones is believed to be in the Bath area, possibly with friends.

