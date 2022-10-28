Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes

Belfast police allegedly seized fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, packaged for resale, from his Kia Soul.

BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast.

Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.

He is also charged with violating conditions of release, operating after suspension, refusal to submit, and assault on an officer. Cormier said Bohan was arrested on Oct. 5 and additional charges were filed after an investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Belfast police went to Hunt Road the night of Oct. 4 for a report of a suspicious vehicle and later stopped a black Kia Soul. The driver was questioned and released, and police later allegedly learned the driver had given a false name and was driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of a prior release, Cormier said.

At 12:10 the following morning, police found the vehicle and attempted to arrest the driver, but he allegedly fled into nearby woods, throwing a large rock at the officer to avoid arrest.

The man, later identified as Bohan, was eventually arrested and taken to Waldo County Jail, Cormier said.

During the arrest, police allegedly saw evidence of illegal narcotics and a locked safe in the vehicle, and seized both in order to get a search warrant.

An investigation since then allegedly turned up 64 grams of fentanyl, more than 45 grams of heroin, and 1.23 grams of methamphetamine, all packaged for sale, as well as a digital scale.

Bohan remains at Waldo County Jail pending a Nov. 18 court date.