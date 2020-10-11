Wiscasset Circle K employee accused of working with another woman to steal more than $28K from register

WISCASSET, Maine — Two Maine women are facing charges for their roles in alleged thefts from Circle K in Wiscasset.
Abby Bragdon, 34, of Wiscasset is charged with class B theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. According to police, she was a Circle K employee and allegedly stole $28,421 from the register during her scheduled work shifts.
Heather-Rae Bisson, 47, of Dresden was also charged with class B theft by unauthorized taking or transfer for her role in the alleged thefts. It is alleged that Bisson assisted Bragdon in completing the thefts by going to the Circle K during Bragdon’s shifts to collect and remove the stolen cash from the store.
Both women are scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on Dec. 17.
Wiscasset police said the Circle K management team "did an excellent job putting all the pieces together and compiling evidence of the alleged thefts that occurred between Sept. 2, and Oct. 29."