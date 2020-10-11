Wiscasset Circle K employee accused of working with another woman to steal more than $28K from register

Two women are charged with class B theft by unauthorized taking or transfer for their roles in the alleged thefts.

WISCASSET, Maine — Two Maine women are facing charges for their roles in alleged thefts from Circle K in Wiscasset.

Abby Bragdon, 34, of Wiscasset is charged with class B theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. According to police, she was a Circle K employee and allegedly stole $28,421 from the register during her scheduled work shifts.

Heather-Rae Bisson, 47, of Dresden was also charged with class B theft by unauthorized taking or transfer for her role in the alleged thefts. It is alleged that Bisson assisted Bragdon in completing the thefts by going to the Circle K during Bragdon’s shifts to collect and remove the stolen cash from the store.

Both women are scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on Dec. 17.