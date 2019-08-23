WELLS, Maine — A man and a woman from New Hampshire, both wanted more than 800 miles away in Wisconsin on criminal theft charges, were arrested Thursday.

State police said the pair were in a vehicle stopped around 5:30 p.m. for a seat belt violation along the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Wells.

The driver first provided them with a false name, police said, but was eventually identified as Charles Ouimet of Manchester, New Hampshire.

Records showed Ouimet, 36, was wanted in Wisconsin on a felony theft charge, as well as in his home state for a probation violation on receiving stolen property.

Ouimet's passenger, Nicole Camuso, 34, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, also had a warrant out of Wisconsin alleging felony theft, police said.

Both were taken to York County Jail, and were most recently awaiting extradition proceedings. According to state police, Wisconsin and New Hampshire wished to extradite Ouimet and Camuso to answer the charges in their states.

Police said a small child in the vehicle was picked up by a family member.