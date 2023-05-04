Winthrop man arrested on drug trafficking charge

Officials said an approximate street value of $5,000 in drugs, about $5,300 in suspected drug proceeds, and a .357 handgun were seized during a search.

WINTHROP, Maine — A man from Winthrop was arrested Wednesday on a drug trafficking charge following a months-long investigation by police.

Jonathan Brown, 32, was arrested at his Bowdoin Street apartment following the execution of a search warrant as a part of an investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's South Central Task Force, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The investigation was reportedly conducted into an individual officials believed to have involvement in crack cocaine distribution in Kennebec County and included an undercover purchase of the drug.

"Recovered as part of the search warrant was approximately 19 grams of crack cocaine and 13 grams of powder cocaine, approximately $5300 in suspected drug proceeds and a .357 handgun," the release said. "The estimated street value of the drugs seized was approximately $5000."

Brown was taken into custody after the search and is being charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (cocaine), according to the release.

"These charges were aggravated to the most serious felony due to the presence of the firearm and Brown’s criminal history," the release said.

Brown was brought to the Kennebec County Jail and faces $30,000 in cash bail.