WINSLOW, Maine — A routine bail check in Winslow led to three arrests Thursday and the confiscation of nearly five ounces in illegal drugs.

When Winslow officers arrived at Joseph Romagno's apartment around 10 p.m., they spotted items indicating drug activity, the department said.

A search warrant was issued for 17 Monument St., and with assistance from Waterville officers and a Kennebec County K-9 team, police said they found inside 134.3 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine and $3,060 in cash.

Police said officers also discovered two New York, New York, residents inside, identified as 20-year-old Amanda Martinez and 21-year-old Kendu Watts.

Martinez, Romagno and Watts were all arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs, and none were immediately able to make bail, which ranged from $10,000 to $15,000, and taken to Kennebec County Jail.

Romagno, 38, was additionally charged with violation conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and use of drug paraphernalia.

The trio's court dates were set for Oct. 29.

Drugs and cash seized in an Aug. 29, 2019, apartment search in Winslow.

Winslow Police Department