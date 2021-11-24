Windows shattered in three Portland vehicles after pellet gun shootings

Police are investigating after multiple vehicles had glass shattered earlier this week.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating windows being shot and shattered in three different vehicles across Portland earlier this week. The incidents involved a pellet gun.

On Monday around 9:40 p.m., a vehicle's windows were destroyed while it was being driven, according to a Portland Police Department news release.

While the driver was traveling north in the 600 block of Stevens Avenue, a vehicle in the opposing lane passed by. That's when the passenger window in the driver's vehicle shattered, police said.

As police were responding to that first window shooting, a similar incident was reported to dispatchers, this time in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue. In that instance, a taxi driver said two windows shattered in their vehicle as another one passed by.

The taxi driver was cut by shattered glass, police said.

And just a few hundred yards from the taxi, police said they found a parked vehicle with two of its own broken windows.

On Halloween, in a separate incident being investigated, two people riding a tandem bike on Congress Street were shot at with pellets. One of the cyclists was injured, according to the release.

Police are asking for help from any witnesses to these crimes. Anyone with information should call 207-874-8575.