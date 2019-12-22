WINDHAM, Maine — A Windham man wanted in connected to a violent assault has been arrested in New Hampshire.

Windham Police Captain William Andrew says Jayce Seglar, 24, was arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated charges and is currently awaiting extradition back to Maine.

The Windham Police Department says it is still "actively investigating" the aggravated assault case which occurred on Thursday, December 12, on Emerson Drive in Windham.

Police say Segler assaulted two people inside a residence on the 82nd block of Emerson Drive in the Collins Pond neighborhood, located behind Manchester Elementary School.

A woman was stabbed multiple times and a man was assaulted. The woman who was not identified did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

