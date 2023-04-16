Windham man faces charges in connection with fatal crash in 2022

Curtis Fogg of Windham is sought on multiple charges related to a fatal crash in Turner in 2022, police said.

WINDHAM, Maine — Police are searching for a Windham man who faces a manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal crash in Turner in 2022.

Curtis R. Fogg, 34, faces multiple charges related to a fatal two-car crash on Dec. 11, 2022, on Route 4 and Upper Street in Turner, according to a Facebook post from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

According to the initial crash reporting in December 2022, Jacob Diaz and a 23-year-old passenger were ejected from the pickup truck at the time of the crash. It was believed at the time that Diaz and an unidentified driver of an abandoned green Dodge pickup truck were racing in events that led up to the crash.

Fogg was not identified at the time, but a thorough investigation led to the charges, the Facebook post stated.

The truck driven by Diaz struck a car driven by 79-year-old Carol Ivers of Fayette. Ivers was attempting a left-hand turn when Diaz's vehicle passed a tractor-trailer traveling north, striking Ivers' car. Ivers died at the scene.

"The case was presented to the grand jury, and the driver who collided with the victim, Jacob Diaz, was arrested last week," the sheriff's office clarified. "Curtis Fogg had not yet been arrested or charged related to the crash."

An arrest warrant has been issued for Fogg following the grand jury indictment, the Facebook post stated.

Fogg has been charged with manslaughter, operating a car with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, going more than 30 miles over the speed limit, and other charges, according to the post.

Police are asking anyone with information on Fogg’s location to call them at 207-753-2599.