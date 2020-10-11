Windham man indicted on felony charges following February crash that injured two

Adam Zajac, 38, was allegedly driving while intoxicated early in the morning of Feb. 29, 2020, when the vehicle crashed, injuring himself and a passenger.

WINDHAM, Maine — A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a Windham man on felony and misdemeanor charges following a February 2020 crash that left him with serious injuries and a passenger with minor injuries.

Adam Zajac, 38, was allegedly driving south on River Road at a high speed in the early hours of Feb. 29, 2020, just before officers found the vehicle crashed, Windham Police Capt. William T. Andrew wrote in a press release.

Zajac and a passenger, Neil Larsen, 23, also of Windham, were extricated by Windham Fire and Rescue personnel. Both men were taken to Maine Medical Center, Zajac with serious injuries and Larsen with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Zajac was indicted on a Class B felony count of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony aggravated criminal operating under the influence, and misdemeanor driving to endanger and criminal speed.