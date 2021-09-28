Windham man charged following alleged 'road rage' incidents in Brunswick, Bath

Jeffrey Leidemann was charged with driving to endanger and reckless conduct following two crashes that sent one woman to a local hospital.

BATH, Maine — A Windham man faces misdemeanor charges after police say he triggered "road rage" crashes in Brunswick and Bath early Tuesday morning that sent a Woolwich woman to a local hospital.

Jeffrey Leidemann, 58, reportedly hit a vehicle as he sped through Brunswick in a GMC pickup truck and then hit a Subaru Outback as he drove onto the Sagadahoc Bridge, Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth said in a release.

Bath police and fire personnel, along with deputies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, went to the Bath crash, on Route 1 near the Vine Street off-ramp, at about 6 a.m., Booth said.

Leidemann allegedly lost control due to excessive speed as he exited the Bath Viaduct and struck the Outback, driven by a 43-year-old Woolwich woman.

The woman was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with minor injuries, Booth said. Leidemann was not injured. Traffic was delayed until the crash was cleared.

Leidemann was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving to endanger and reckless conduct and ticketed for imprudent speed and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Bath Unified Criminal Court on Nov. 16.

Brunswick police met with Leidemann in Bath regarding an alleged hit-and-run earlier Tuesday, Booth said.