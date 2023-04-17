Windham man arrested on charges related to fatal crash in 2022

Curtis Fogg, 34, faces multiple charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash in connection with a 2022 crash.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Windham who was sought by police over the weekend for multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash in 2022 has been arrested, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a post.

Curtis Fogg, 34, was arrested shortly before noon Monday after law enforcement reportedly received an anonymous tip that Fogg had been staying at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland, a spokesperson with the South Portland Police Department said Monday in a news release.

He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Cumberland County Jail.

Fogg faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, operating after suspension, accident with death, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation with one prior, reckless conduct, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, and speeding more than 30 miles over the speed limit.

According to initial crash reporting in December 2022, Jacob Diaz and a 23-year-old passenger were ejected from the pickup truck at the time of the crash. It was believed at the time that Diaz and an unidentified driver of an abandoned green Dodge pickup truck were racing in events that led up to the crash.

Fogg was not identified at the time, but a thorough investigation led to the charges, the Facebook post stated.

The truck driven by Diaz struck a car driven by 79-year-old Carol Ivers of Fayette. Ivers was attempting a left-hand turn when Diaz's vehicle passed a tractor-trailer traveling north, striking Ivers' car. Ivers died at the scene.

"The case was presented to the grand jury, and the driver who collided with the victim, Jacob Diaz, was arrested last week," the sheriff's office clarified. "Curtis Fogg had not yet been arrested or charged related to the crash."

An arrest warrant has been issued for Fogg following the grand jury indictment, the Facebook post stated.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office thanked the South Portland and Windham police departments as well as the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency for their aid in connection with the arrest, according to the post.