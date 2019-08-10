WINDHAM, Maine — A bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon in Windham, and police were still looking for the suspect early that evening.

Windham police said a female entered Mechanic Savings Bank on Drive in Lane around 3:50 p.m. and demanded money.

Bank personnel complied with the demand, police said, and the female left the area on foot headed west, across the street, toward River Road.

The search remained active and ongoing, as of about 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windham Police Department at 207-892-2525, or email Sgt. Andrews at jrandrews@windhammaine.us.

