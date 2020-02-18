EASTHAM, Mass. — Janet Uhlar was one of twelve jurors who found James "Whitey" Bulger guilty in 2013 for murder. Uhlar says she regrets the decisions.

Bulger was a notorious Irish-American crime boss in the 1970s based in Boston. He was also an FBI informant.

Her regret comes from revelations that Bulger was an unwitting participant in a secret CIA experiment called MK-ULTRA. In it, doctors gave him the powerful hallucinogen, LSD, without his knowledge while he was in prison.

Bulger described the experience in more than 70 letters he wrote to Uhlar from prison. Bulger's lawyers never brought the program up in his federal trial.

Janet Uhlar holds a letter she received through her correspondence with imprisoned Boston organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Eastham, Mass. "Had I known, I would have absolutely held off on the murder charges," said Uhlar, noting that Bulger's role in the experiments was never mentioned during his extended federal trial. "He didn't murder prior to the LSD. His brain may have been altered, so how could you say he was guilty?" (AP Photo/David Goldman)

“Had I known, I would have absolutely held off on the murder charges,” Uhlar told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “He didn’t murder prior to the LSD. His brain may have been altered, so how could you say he was really guilty?”

At the same time, Uhlar says she would have voted to convict Bulger on the long list of other criminal counts, meaning he still would likely have died in prison.

Bulger was killed last year in prison.

