Whitefield man in custody following eight-hour standoff with police

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Edward Poch, 64, of Whitefield, is facing several charges. He's being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail.

WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man is in custody, following an eight-hour standoff with police that started Friday evening and went into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, March 11. In a press release, Lieutenant Brendan Kane said sheriff's deputies learned two men and a woman had fled 64-year-old Edward Poch's home after he reportedly threatened the woman with a knife and pistol.

Kane said the two men and woman were not hurt and were taken to safety.

Sheriff's deputies and troopers then tried to contact Poch at his home but were unable to do so. The Maine State Police Tactical Team and Negotiations Unit arrived later and continued those efforts.

Officials arrested Poch around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, using a Maine State Police K-9 since Poch was resisting being taken into custody. Poch was taken to Maine General in Augusta afterward to be treated for a bite from the dog. He was later released.

Poch has been charged with Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Domestic Violence Assault.

Kane said deputies later searched his home using a warrant and found and confiscated several guns.

Poch is at Two Bridges Regional Jail. He is expected to appear in court this week.