Whitefield couple arrested, charged with two separate incidents

WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield couple was charged and arrested for two separate incidents by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Friday following a search warrant conducted at their home on Beech Lane.

Rylie Cowette, 19, was charged with burglary, and Casey D’Orio, 19, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Cowette's arrest was made in connection with an early morning break-in at the Whitefield Market on Nov. 12, according to the release. During the burglary, liquor, tobacco, cigars, and cigarettes were reported stolen. The missing items amounted to an estimated value of $400, the release said.

"The business also sustained approximately $800 in damage," the release states.

During Friday's search warrant, the release wrote, "several items related to the burglary were seized."

Cowette's arrest came after the investigation into the early November burglary, the release said. Two people who provided helpful information in the investigation led to the arrest. According to the release, more charges are expected.

D'Orio's arrest was made following an investigation into an incident that occurred around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23 at Maritime Farms (Peaslee’s) in Jefferson, the release states.

"While at the fuel pumps, D’Orio got into a verbal altercation with two teenagers in the car behind him," the release wrote. "D’Orio admitted to first displaying the gun in his waistband and then pulling the gun out and pointing it in the teenage boy's direction."

According to the release, the firearm used during the Nov. 23 incident was discovered and seized during Friday's search warrant, as well as an additional firearm.

Cowette and D'Orio were brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where they were later "released on bail pending a later court appearance," the release reported.

